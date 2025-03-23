DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / 3 including woman kingpin held with 5kg heroin

3 including woman kingpin held with 5kg heroin

Court has remanded them to police custody
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:08 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The city police have arrested a woman drug peddler — who has been the kingpin of a cross-border drug cartel — among three persons and seized 5.2kg heroin from their possession.

According to Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the accused — identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Ibban Kalan village on Jhabal road — posed as a cop for trafficking narcotics.

Her accomplices arrested in the case are Alam Arora and Manmeet alias Golu. All of them were produced in court, which has remanded them to police custody on Saturday.

Advertisement

Bhullar said Mandeep Kaur was a widow and originally hailed from Khalra in Tarn Taran. He added that during preliminary probe, the police identified the man who had introduced her to the Pakistan-based drug peddlers. He said her other accomplices had also been identified and raids were on to arrest them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper