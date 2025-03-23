3 including woman kingpin held with 5kg heroin

The city police have arrested a woman drug peddler — who has been the kingpin of a cross-border drug cartel — among three persons and seized 5.2kg heroin from their possession.

According to Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the accused — identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Ibban Kalan village on Jhabal road — posed as a cop for trafficking narcotics.

Her accomplices arrested in the case are Alam Arora and Manmeet alias Golu. All of them were produced in court, which has remanded them to police custody on Saturday.

Advertisement

Bhullar said Mandeep Kaur was a widow and originally hailed from Khalra in Tarn Taran. He added that during preliminary probe, the police identified the man who had introduced her to the Pakistan-based drug peddlers. He said her other accomplices had also been identified and raids were on to arrest them.