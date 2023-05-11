3 ‘involved’ in illicit liquor trade held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

On the directions of higher officers, teams from all police stations conduced search operations to detect those involved in the illicit liquor trade on Tuesday.

Three accused involved in the trade were arrested while four managed to escape from the spot. The police said one working still, 75,750 ml of illicit liquor and 780 ltr of lahan were recovered in the search operation.

The police said a team of the local CIA staff arrested Baldev Singh and Sukhwinder Singh Sukh, both residents of Tarn Taran. A working still, 300 ltr of lahan and 30,000 ml of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession. Joginder Singh of Harike was arrested with 6,750 ml of illicit liquor by the Harike police.