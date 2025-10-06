DT
Home / Amritsar / 3 killed as passengers sitting on roof of pvt bus collide with BRTS station lintel in Amritsar

3 killed as passengers sitting on roof of pvt bus collide with BRTS station lintel in Amritsar

The driver of the bus flees the scene

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:45 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Police impound the bus. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Three passengers died and six were injured as they (sitting on the roof of a private bus) were struck by the lintel of a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) station here on Monday evening.

The driver of the bus fled the scene.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sheetal Singh said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the bus was impounded.

Eyewitnesses said the private bus was going towards Jalandhar. The bus was overcrowded so some of them sat on its roof.

As the vehicle approached the Taranwala bridge area and entered the BRTS lane, the driver allegedly forgot that a few passengers were sitting on the roof. He drove the vehicle through the BRTS lane, where the lintel height was lower than the bus’s roof level. The passengers sitting on the roof collided with the lintel.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. Police are looking for the bus driver.

