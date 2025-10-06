Three passengers died and six were injured as they (sitting on the roof of a private bus) were struck by the lintel of a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) station here on Monday evening.

Advertisement

The driver of the bus fled the scene.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sheetal Singh said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the bus was impounded.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the private bus was going towards Jalandhar. The bus was overcrowded so some of them sat on its roof.

As the vehicle approached the Taranwala bridge area and entered the BRTS lane, the driver allegedly forgot that a few passengers were sitting on the roof. He drove the vehicle through the BRTS lane, where the lintel height was lower than the bus’s roof level. The passengers sitting on the roof collided with the lintel.

Advertisement

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. Police are looking for the bus driver.