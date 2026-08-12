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Home / Amritsar / 3 killed as car rams bike, drags youths for 100 m

3 killed as car rams bike, drags youths for 100 m

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Three youths were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on the Kotla Gujran-Sangatpura road on Monday evening.

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The deceased have been identified as Pardeep, Jagtar Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Hardowal village. While Pardeep and Jagtar Singh died on the spot, Sandeep Singh succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

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Passersby told the police that the three youths, who were livestock traders, were travelling towards Amritsar on a motorcycle when the speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit them near Kotla Gujran.

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The car allegedly dragged the motorcycle and the three youths for nearly 100 m. By the time the vehicle came to a halt, the motorcycle had broken into three pieces.

Eyewitnesses said the three injured youths were found lying on the road. Pardeep and Jagtar Singh died before they could be taken for medical treatment.

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They added that two men, a woman and children travelling in the car got off after the accident and fled with the mobile phones of the victims. The car was badly damaged in the collision and was left abandoned at the spot as it was no longer in a condition to be driven.

The police reached the spot after being informed about the accident and registered a case against the car driver. Sub Inspector Naresh Kumar said efforts were on to trace the accused.

A piece of silver foil,

a half-burnt Rs 10 currency note and a kirpan were reportedly recovered from the vehicle.

The eyewitnesses alleged that the silver foil and half-burnt note indicated possible consumption of an intoxicating substance in the car. They also raised the possibility that the vehicle could have been used for transporting or delivering drugs.

The police, however, are yet to establish these allegations. Sources said the car was also suspected to be a stolen vehicle. The police are examining the vehicle and other evidence collected from the spot as part of the investigation.

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