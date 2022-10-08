3 months on, mid-day meal workers to get pay soon

Amritsar, October 7
A week after Minister of School Education Harjot Singh Bains announced that the state government had released Rs 204 crore for the salary of the mid-day meal workers, the respective district education offices have received the payment for the dispersal of salaries.
In this regard, a delegation of the mid-day meal workers from the district had also met the district education department officials. Mid-day Meal Workers Union’s state general secretary Mamta Sharma, who is employed in Government Elementary School, Rayya, Amritsar, said the salaries of all mid-day meal workers will be disbursed within two-three days.
“We have been told that the funds have reached the block offices and after due sanctions, the salary will be credited in our accounts. This comes as a relief after three months of waiting,” she said.
The issue of non-payment of salaries had been long raised by mid-day meal workers across the state.
