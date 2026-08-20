3 months without pay: Nearly 300 ESI Hospital staff protests

Nearly 300 employees of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital on Majitha Road, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and clerical employees, have been waiting for their salaries for the past three months. After repeated assurances failed to bring any relief, the employees have now been on strike for three days, demanding the immediate release of their pending salaries.

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The unusual salary crisis stems from a decade-old dispute involving nine sanitation workers and the hospital authorities. The protesting employees say they have been made to suffer over a matter in which they have neither a role nor the authority to take a decision.

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The dispute dates back to 2010, when sanitation workers were engaged at the hospital on Deputy Commissioner (DC) rates. Their services were terminated two years later. However, as the hospital continued to require sanitation services, the same workers were subsequently engaged through the Hospital Development Committee.

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The sanitation workers later approached the labour court, seeking payment of allowances and benefits applicable to sanitation workers. According to the ESI Employees Federation, the case was not properly contested by the ESI authorities, resulting in an adverse order. Following the order, the salaries of hospital employees were stopped.

Avtar Singh, president of the ESI Employees Federation, said the employees were being punished for an issue over which they had no control. “The ESI Corporation did not pursue the case properly, as a result of which the labour court passed a one-sided order. Now, employees from different cadres have been left without salaries for three months,” he said.

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Singh said the employees had earlier staged a protest on July 17, following which the ESI Corporation had assured them that their salaries would be released shortly. However, more than a month later, the employees are still waiting for their dues.

“The employees have fulfilled their responsibilities. They should not be made to pay for an administrative or legal lapse,” he said.

For the employees, the delay has moved beyond an institutional dispute and become a household financial crisis. Sukhwinder Kaur Sohi, an employee, said: “It is extremely difficult for a person to manage without a salary for three months. We are unable to pay our children’s school fees and are struggling to meet even routine household expenses.”

The employees said they had neither the authority nor the ability to decide the allowances payable to the sanitation workers.

“If there is any fault in the matter, it should be fixed with the officials responsible for handling the case. Why should employees across different cadres suffer?” they questioned.

The federation has appealed to senior ESI authorities to intervene, resolve the dispute with the sanitation workers and ensure the immediate release of the pending salaries.

The protesting employees have warned that their agitation will continue until their salaries are released.