3 nabbed for robbing money exchange firm of Rs 30 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

The city police on Saturday claimed to have solved a Rs 30 lakh robbery case with the arrest of three persons who had looted cash from a money exchanger’s firm at Farid Chowk on June 6.

The key accused had been employed with the money exchanger firm for the last eight years. He had planned to rob the shop one and a half months ago. The accused have been identified as Deepak Mehra, alias Goru (25), and Shivam Kumar (18), residents of Adarsh Nagar, Islamabad, and Vishu, a resident of Billewala Chowk, Mohkampura (21).

ADCP (City-1) said the incident was reported on June 6. The case was solved after examining the footage of a CCTV, human resources, interrogation of employees and examining sources of cash.

The police team investigated the case from all aspects and succeeded in arresting the robbers within 24 hours. The police said the accused were planning to go out of the state when cops nabbed them. The police seized Rs 29,50,000 and motorcycles. They spent Rs 50,000 to buy the new bike for robbery.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC at the Kotwali police station on the complaint of Kulwant Singh. The accused will be produced in a court.

