3 nabbed in murder & kidnapping case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

The police have arrested three more suspects in a two-month-old murder case where a youth was kidnapped and killed by several persons in the Division D police station area.

They accused have been identified as Amit Bhagat of Haripura, Sahil Mast and Sukhdev Singh, alias Kala, of Chhota Haripura. With their arrest, the police have arrested six persons in the case so far, while five other suspects – Pratham, Shibu and Ritik of Khai Mohalla, Vishal of Shakti Nagar and Honey of Haripura — were yet to be arrested by the cops.

The victim, identified as Rahul, was thrashed by the accused on November 29 and he succumbed to his injuries at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on December 3.

Victim’s father Ravinder Kumar said on November 29, his son went to Chita Katra to procure garments. He had given Rs 15,000 to his son as a payment to be given to someone. He said the accused kidnapped him and took him to Khai Mohalla where he was brutally thrashed.

The accused made a video of him in which his clothes were removed and he was brutally beaten up. Later, he was dumped in Ranjit Avenue area. When Kumar received a call from the police, the family reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed.