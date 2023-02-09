3 nabbed with 110-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police nabbed three persons and recovered 110-gm heroin. The arrested accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Navi Abadi Faizpura, Lakhbir Singh of Sikkeanwali village in Tarn Tarn and Prince of Rasulpur Kallar. A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Snatchers held with stolen items

Amritsar: The police nabbed two miscreants and recovered snatched mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from them in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Maqbulpura area. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjit Singh of Khemkaran and Baljit Singh of Maqbulpura. The police have recovered two motorcycles and as many mobile phones.