3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 18

Three persons were arrested with 465-gm heroin from different places by teams of respective police stations here on Friday. The value of the contraband is estimated at Rs 2.32 crore in the international market.

Accused Nishan Singh in the police custody. gurbaxpuri

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh told newsmen here on Saturday that a police team of the CIA staff, Patti, led by ASI Charanjit Singh, arrested Satnam Singh Satta of Jaura village from Kairon village and recovered 305-gm heroin.

Meanwhile, Bhinder Singh Bhinda, a resident of Jauneke village, was arrested with 105-gm heroin by the Harike police. In another incident, a police party of Sarhali led by Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh arrested Nishan Singh, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village, with 55-gm heroin.

SP Vishaljit Singh said the accused, identified Nishan Singh, along with two others was seen going from Lauhuka village to Naushehra Pannuan in a Verna car. The police signalled the car occupants to stop the car. Nishan Singh was arrested and his two accomplices who were later identified as Kala Singh and Sohan Singh, residents of Chaudhriwala managed to escape from the spot.

The police had registered cases under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act.