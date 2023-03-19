3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Amritsar: The Beas police arrested Gursewak Singh of Baba Sawan Singh Nagar, Prabhdeep Singh of Seva Miani village and Gurminder Singh of Jalluwal village and recovered two country-made weapons from their possession. The police said a team intercepted the suspects and during search, it confiscated weapons and bullets from them. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.TNS
Peddlers held, drugs seized
Amritsar: The Ajnala police have arrested Sagar and Joban Singh of Jafarkot village and Gurjant Singh of Nangli Naushehra village for allegedly possessing 35-gm heroin. They were travelling on a bike near a government school in Chak Aul village. A case has been registered.TNS
Courier boy loses Rs 15K to robbers
Amritsar: Six unidentified bike-borne armed persons robbed a courier boy of Rs 15,000, a mobile phone and around 26 parcels, near Gaddaryada village here on Friday. Victim Gagandeep Singh said the suspects took the items from him at gunpoint. A case has been registered.
