3 nabbed with opium, illicit liquor in 2 cases

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 15

The Chohla Sahib police, during a patrolling in the area on Friday, arrested two brothers with 2.8-kg opium. In another incident the Sarhali police arrested a person with 15,000-ml illicit liquor.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said the two brothers — Harbhal Singh Bhallu and Sukhjinder Singh — both residents of Landeke in Moga district were arrested when ASI Kulwinder Singh-led police party recovered 2.8-kg opium from their mini-truck. A case under Sections 18-C, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sarhali police arrested Gurlal Singh on Friday and recovered 15,000-ml illicit liquor from him. A case under the Excise Act has been registered.