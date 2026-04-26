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Home / Amritsar / 3 of family die in road mishap in Amritsar

3 of family die in road mishap in Amritsar

The accident takes place between Ghanshyampur and Tanel villages when the Creta car rams into their Activa scooter

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:43 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Three members of a family died as their scooter was hit by a speeding car on Mehta Road here on Sunday evening.

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The accident took place between Ghanshyampur and Tanel villages when the Creta car rammed into their Activa scooter.

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According to the police, Resham Singh of Bhalarwal village near Ghuman was travelling with his wife Seema and daughter Kawaldeep Kaur to visit their relatives at Bhatti village. As they reached Mehta Road, their scooter was hit by the car coming from the Mehta side.

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Resham died instantly, while his wife and daughter were injured. They were rushed to Civil Hospital, Batala, where they were referred to Amritsar. Both succumbed to their injuries.

Police have started an investigation.

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