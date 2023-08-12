3 of family held for assaulting police team

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

Chheharta police have booked four members of a family for assaulting a police party. Three of them were arrested by the police. They were identified as Harjit Singh, his two sons Balwinder Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, all residents of Het Ram Colony in Chheharta. Harjit’s wife Harjinder Kaur was yet to be arrested.

ASI Sarabjit Singh said the police got a complaint from Gurdev Singh, a relative of the accused who lives in their neighbourhood and had lodged a complaint with the police, that the accused often indulged in quarrels, hurled abuses and threw stones and bricks at their house.

He said when the police party reached the spot, the accused were quarreling with the complainant, abusing them and throwing bricks at his house. He said when the police tried to intervene, the accused scuffled with cops and torn their uniforms and fled the scene.

The police have registered a case under Sections 186, 353 and 34 of the IPC against them and further investigations are in progress.