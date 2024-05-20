3 of Jalandhar family booked for duping ex-serviceman, his relative of Rs 42.33L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

In yet another immigration fraud, an ex-serviceman identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Bikraur village, and his relative in Ajnala was duped by a Jalandhar-based family of Rs 42.33 lakh on pretext of sending their wards to the USA.

Plaint lodge on March 5 A complaint was lodged with the police on March 5, 2024, against the suspects following which SSP Satinder Singh marked a probe to the Ajnala DSP in this connection.

The suspects even provided them visa documents which were found to be fake. Now, after over two-month long investigation by the Ajnala DSP, the police have booked three persons, including a woman, in this connection.

Those booked were identified as Satnam Singh, his son Jasbir Singh, and wife Gian Kaur, all residents of New Vivekanand Park, near Sabzi Mandi. They were yet to be arrested while a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against them.

SSP Satinder Singh said raids were on to arrest them while further investigation was in progress. Surinder Singh, the complainant stated to the police that he and his relative Gurpreet Singh came in contact with Jasbir Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and Satnam Singh a few months ago. They posed themselves as Italy residents who were now running their immigration business from Delhi. Surinder said after several meetings they lured them into sending their wards to the USA for which they sought Rs 70 lakh from them.

Surinder said he gave Rs 6.5 lakh and passport of his son Shivnoor Singh to them on January 16. Later, both the complainants handed over Rs 45 lakh to the suspects on different occasions and through different means. Surinder alleged that the suspects handed over visas to them which were found to be fake. In fact, the suspects also booked flight for their wards, but later got it cancelled, he said.

During investigation, Ajnala DSP found that after going through bank details and other documents, it was proved that they had defrauded the victims. Jasbir Singh was booked by the Qadian police in Gurdaspur case under similar offence last year. He was arrested and sent to the Gurdaspur jail. Though Satnam Singh had “debarred” his son Jasbir Singh in order to “hoodwink” cops and victims, but they were still in touch with each other.

