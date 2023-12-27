3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) from Jalandhar nabbed three drug peddlers from Chabba Morh with 1.5 kg heroin here today. The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh (26), Gaganpreet Singh (25) and Ranjit Singh (24), all residents of Amritsar, who used to supply drugs in various parts of the state.

Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Jalandhar said , “A team of STF Jalandhar led by ASI Kuldeep Singh got a tip-off about the movement of the accused. On the basis of the information, the STF team laid a naka at a bridge on the tributary near Chabba Morh on Tarn Taran road. The accused were travelling in a Swift car. The police team intercepted the car and recovered 1.5 kg heroin from their possession during a search. The STF team arrested the accused and seized their vehicle.”

STF officials claimed that these drug peddlers are involved in the business of selling heroin in remote areas. They have been in the same business for long and have a criminal record. The STF Jalandhar got secret information that the accused were going to supply the narcotics in Tarn Taran area. The cops suspect that they might have links with Pakistan-based drug peddlers. “We will get the remand from the court for the interrogation of the accused. We will check their backward and forward links to get information as to from where they got heroin and to whom would they sell it. We are expecting more recovery and confessions from them.” A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.