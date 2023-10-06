3 robbers loot Rs 3.56L from gas agency employee

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

Three armed persons robbed Rs 3.56 lakh from a gas agency employee in the Sultanwind road area when the victim was going to deposit the amount in a bank.

The victim, identified as Sushil Vig, a resident of 88-feet-road told the police that he works in Seth Gas Agency and was going to a bank for depositing the amount when three motorcycle-borne persons intercepted him on the Sultanwind road. The suspects were carrying pistols and they snatched money from him.

Police teams reached the spot and started investigation. Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said footage of the CCTV cameras in the area was being scanned to find clues about suspects.

In second incident, six armed person attacked and looted a male nurse of a private hospital when he was going to his duty from Verka on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A case was registered yesterday when the victim recorded his statement with the police.

The victim, identified as Anil Khokhar, told the police that when he reached near Corporate Hospital on the Batala road, six persons riding on two bikes stopped him. Two of them were armed with datars (sharp weapons). He said the suspects attacked on his head with sharp weapons leaving him seriously injured. He alleged that they snatched his bike, which was in the name of his friend Baljit Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur. He said the suspects also took away his mobile phone and Rs 4,000. The Mohkampura police station registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, unknown armed persons looted two brothers in Ajnala last night when they were returning home after closing their shop. Rahul Sharma, the victim, told the police that he and his brother Ankit runs a shop at Nangal Vanjawala village. Yesterday, they were returning home after closing their shop. While his brother was on a bike, Rahul was coming in a car behind him. He said when they reached near a college in Ajnala, four persons with covered faces stopped his car. They were armed with datars (sharp weapons) and baseball bats. They broke the front windshield of the car and snatched his bag containing Rs 20,000 cash and his mobile phone. Rahul said his brother came to save him, but the suspects threatened them and fled on their bikes from the spot.