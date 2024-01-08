3 Samaritans steal revolver from cop’s car

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 7

A constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) paid heavy price for taking help from three person who took away his licensed revolver on Friday.

Kanwarpal Singh, a resident of Ghanupur Chheharta, Amritsar, was on way back home from Suringh village on Friday night. He met with an accident when his car hit a road divider. He received head injuries in the incident. He stopped on the road near Gaggobua village when three bike-borne persons arrived on the spot and helped him. Kanwarpal had kept his licensed recover in dash board of the car. After a while, he left for home. When Kanwarpal reached home, he found his revolver missing from the dash board of his car.

In his statement to the Chabal police, Kanwarpal said three unidentified persons, who helped him, took away his revolver. The police registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC on Saturday in this regard.

