3 shooters of Keshav Shivala gang injured in Amritsar encounter

Three alleged shooters of the Keshav Shivala gang were injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Thanda Road here on Friday, while a fourth suspect was arrested.

The police claimed to have recovered five foreign-made pistols and 20 live cartridges from the four accused.

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The operation began after the police received information about the movement of notorious criminals in the area. A team led by Chheharta SHO Balwinder Singh laid a naka and intercepted one of the suspects, Vishal. A .30-bore Glock pistol was allegedly recovered from his possession.

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During questioning, Vishal allegedly told the police that his accomplices were hiding in bushes in a forest-like area near Thanda village Road. Police teams subsequently cordoned off the area and repeatedly asked the suspects to surrender.

The police commissioner said the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police when they were asked to surrender, following which the police retaliated leading to injuries to the three accused.

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They have been identified as Chhinda Pehalwan of Ferozepur, Shivam of Faridkot and Lavkesh of Amritsar. Their associate Rajwinder, also of Amritsar, was arrested.

The police said five pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Gill said teams headed by two DSP-rank officers have also been sent to Ferozepur and Faridkot districts to investigate the alleged arms supply chain and conduct raids at suspected hideouts.

Gill said the police were investigating whether the accused were operating at the behest of gangsters based abroad.