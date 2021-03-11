3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Amritsar, August 10
On the interrogation of a thief, who had been arrested last week, the police claimed to have recovered 18 mobiles with the arrest of two snatchers on the information of a thief, who was arrested last week.
The police arrested Akash, alias Maan, a resident of Preet Nagar, Batala Road, and Jageshwar Kumar, a native of Nepal, and currently residing at Batala Road, Amritsar.
Civil Lines police revealed that they had arrested Rahul Kapoor, alias Kanda of Batala Road, on August 5 and recovered two mobile phones and a motorcycle from him.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP City-2) Prabhjot Singh Virk stated that a team led by SHO, Civil Lines police station, Amolkdeep Singh arrested accused Rahul Kapoor and during interrogation he informed about his accomplice Akash, who used to snatch bags and mobile phones from religious places, Company Bagh and the railway station in the city.
On Rahul’s tip-off, the police nabbed Akash and recovered two mobile phones. During interrogation, Akash confessed that they used to sell the stolen mobile phones to Jageshwar Kumar of their locality at cheap prices. Their third accomplice Jageshwar Kumar was also arrested and 16 more mobile phones were seized from his possession.
The police stated that the arrested accused would be interrogated thoroughly. The investigation is underway. Till now, 20 snatched mobile phones of different companies have been recovered from the trio.
The police have registered a case in this regard.
