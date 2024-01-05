3 snatchers held, 6 cellphones recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The Majitha road police have arrested three snatchers and recovered six mobile phones from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Shiva alias Bholu, a resident of Dashmesh Avenue, Sajandeep Singh, a resident of Indira Colony on the Majitha road, and Shubham Nayyar, a resident of Ekroop Avenue in Naushehra village.

Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Majitha road police station, said Vikas Yadav, a native of Bihar, now residing on the Circular road, told the police that unknown person snatched his mobile phone on December 28 when he was going to purchase vegetables near Rattan Singh Chowk. The SHO said the miscreant was later identified as Shiva from whom the police recovered two mobile phones. Later, his interrogation led to the arrest of Sajandeep and Subham Nayyar. The police confiscated two mobile phones each from them which they had snatched from people in different parts of the city, the SHO added.