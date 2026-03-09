DT
Home / Amritsar / 3 snatchers held; stolen bike, cellphone recovered

3 snatchers held; stolen bike, cellphone recovered

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:52 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
The Maqboolpura police have busted a gang involved in snatching incidents with the arrest of its three members and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, and weapons used in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh, alias Sherry, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, both residents of the Maqboolpura area, and Dharamvir Singh, alias Haddi, a resident of Jawahar Nagar here.

The police said the arrests were made in connection with a February 27 incident in which a migrant worker was robbed by the accused. According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, who is currently staying at Dashmesh Avenue near Focal Point in Amritsar.

He alleged that at around 4.40 am on February 27, three unidentified persons intercepted him near the Rajinder Nagar turn and snatched his motorcycle (PB-08-FB-3615), mobile phone and Rs 4,000 at gunpoint and with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the spot.

During the probe, the police identified and arrested the three suspects. The police team recovered the snatched Splendor motorcycle and mobile phone, besides seizing a sharp-edged weapon (datar) and a toy pistol allegedly used during the crime.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh said the accused have a criminal background. Shamsher Singh has two previous cases related to assault and dacoity, Harpreet Singh has one case registered against him under the NDPS Act, while Dharamvir Singh is involved in four earlier cases, including dacoity, kidnapping, assault and violations under the Arms Act.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal incidents in the city.

