3 snatchers nabbed, stolen items recovered in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

The Amritsar Rural Police arrested three snatchers, identified as Gursewak Singh, Rajbir Singh and Yograj Singh, all residents of Vilabajju village falling under the Ghuman police station, here on Tuesday.

Balwinder Singh (60) of Pandori village had told the police that on Sunday he was returning after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Baba Bakala Sahib on his scooter when the accused who were riding a bike (PB-06-X-5577) intercepted him and snatched his mobile by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon. Following a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

The police said during an initial probe, the accused was identified and arrested by the police. They were produced in a court, which sent him to police remand for further investigations.

The police said more cases were likely to be cracked and recoveries made during their interrogation. The police have recovered the snatched mobile and motorcycle from them.