3 snatching cases reported in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

Three snatching incidents were reported from across the district on Saturday.

A grocery store was robbed by three armed persons in New Amritsar area last evening. Vikas Mahajan, owner of the shop, said his son Rishi Mahajan (17) was present in the shop when the incident took place. The miscreants decamped with Rs 30,000 from the cash box.

The Maqboolpura police have registered a case in this connection. The police were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the robbers.

Similarly, three scooter-borne persons snatched a mobile phone and Rs 25,000 from a local resident, Vinod Kumar, when he was going on foot on GT Road near the Bharat Petroleum pump in Division B police station area.

In Baba Bakala area, three armed persons robbed an accountant of a brick kiln located in Dolenangal village. The incident occurred on June 1, but a case was registered only on Saturday after the perpetrators were identified. They had snatched Rs 70,000 from Dina Nath.

Kapil, a resident of Kapurthala and owner of the brick kiln, told the police that he handed over the amount to his accountant to distribute wages among labourers. He said as he crossed the road and was distributing the wages he heard shouts. He went to the spot and found that three armed persons had looted the cash and a mobile phone from Dina Nath.

Following investigations, they were identified as Jaspreet Singh, Mangal Singh and Massa Singh, all residents of Baba Bakala. The police have now registered a case and efforts were on to nab them.

Meanwhile, residents caught a snatcher when he was trying to loot cash from a man who had come to deposit it in the PNB ATM on 100 foot road. The accused, identified as Simarpreet Singh of New Gokal Ka Bagh area, was later handed over to the Division B police. A case was registered against him.

