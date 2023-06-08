3 snatching incidents reported

Amritsar, June 7

The holy city witnessed three snatching instances in which three persons including a collection agent of a financial firm was robbed by miscreants.

Rahul Chaudhry, who hailed from Mathura in UP and is now a resident of Dolenangal village, told the police that he was returning from Jallupur Khehra village to Beas on his bike after collecting instalments from clients. He said on the way three unknown miscreants stopped him and snatched his bag containing Rs 31,210.

Similarly, Jagdish Kumar of Bharat Nagar, Batala road, told the police that on Monday night he was returning home after attending a function at Golden View palace. He said he mistakenly turned to Fatehgarh Churian road. He said when he realised he took the U-turn and reached near Sainik School when two persons stopped him and took out keys of his scooter. He said they tried to snatch his phone. He said he entered in a scuffle with them. They pushed him and took away his scooter and mobile.

In another incident, Aman Sahota of Rajasansi informed the police that yesterday late night when he was returning home on his bike after finishing his work at Festyn palace, some unidentified persons near Amrit Anand Park bypass snatched his mobile and motorcycle. The police have registered separate cases and launched further probe. — TNS

Two-wheelers, valuables snatched