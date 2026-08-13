DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 3 suspected drug suppliers in police net

3 suspected drug suppliers in police net

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Gharinda police have arrested three suspected drug suppliers and seized 2.5 kg of heroin, foiling what the police suspect was a major consignment meant for distribution in the area.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Sajan Singh, a resident of Manj, Lavjit Singh, a resident of Kacha Bhillowal, and Abhijot Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan.

Advertisement

The arrests were made during patrolling when a police team led by SI Tajinder Singh reached the Attalgarh village turn. According to the police, specific inputs alerted the team that the three suspects were allegedly involved in supplying a large quantity of heroin in the area.

Advertisement

The information further indicated that the suspects were travelling on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number PB02-DW-5232 towards the GT Road on the Attari side to deliver the contraband.

Acting on the tip-off, the police intercepted the suspects and recovered 2.5 kg of heroin from their possession.

Advertisement

The quantity has given the case a wider organised-drug-supply angle, with investigators now expected to focus on the source of the heroin and its intended recipients.

The police are also questioning the accused to ascertain whether they were working independently or were linked to a larger network involved in transporting and distributing heroin in the border belt.

A case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Gharinda police station. Further investigation was in progress, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts