3 suspected drug suppliers in police net

The Gharinda police have arrested three suspected drug suppliers and seized 2.5 kg of heroin, foiling what the police suspect was a major consignment meant for distribution in the area.

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The accused have been identified as Sajan Singh, a resident of Manj, Lavjit Singh, a resident of Kacha Bhillowal, and Abhijot Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan.

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The arrests were made during patrolling when a police team led by SI Tajinder Singh reached the Attalgarh village turn. According to the police, specific inputs alerted the team that the three suspects were allegedly involved in supplying a large quantity of heroin in the area.

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The information further indicated that the suspects were travelling on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number PB02-DW-5232 towards the GT Road on the Attari side to deliver the contraband.

Acting on the tip-off, the police intercepted the suspects and recovered 2.5 kg of heroin from their possession.

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The quantity has given the case a wider organised-drug-supply angle, with investigators now expected to focus on the source of the heroin and its intended recipients.

The police are also questioning the accused to ascertain whether they were working independently or were linked to a larger network involved in transporting and distributing heroin in the border belt.

A case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Gharinda police station. Further investigation was in progress, the police said.