3 teak trees axed in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

Around three fully grown teak (sagwan) trees in the park of A block in New Amritsar locality here, were axed by gardeners on Thursday.

A few residents, who had helped in their plantation, raised concern over it and asked the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) to investigate the matter.

The AIT had planted a large number of teak trees alongside roads and parks.