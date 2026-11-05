3 Thai nationals deported from Amritsar for visa overstay

Three Thai nationals found staying in India after the expiry of their visas have been deported following a joint inspection by the Amritsar police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The action was taken during an inspection of a residential building in Partap Nagar on GT Road, where five foreign nationals were found staying. Verification of their travel documents revealed that three of them had overstayed their visas and were residing in India in violation of immigration rules.

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After completing the legal formalities, the three Thai nationals were deported to Thailand.

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Further investigation revealed that the residential premises had not been registered on the mandatory Form-III portal for accommodating foreign nationals. The owner had also allegedly failed to submit the prescribed details of foreign guests to the concerned authorities.

Taking note of the violations, the police registered an FIR under Section 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, at the B-Division police station against the person providing accommodation to the foreign nationals.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh said the joint operation was aimed at ensuring compliance with immigration regulations and monitoring the stay of foreign nationals in the city.

The Amritsar police and the FRRO have urged hotel owners, guest house operators, paying guest (PG) accommodation providers, homestay operators and private property owners to strictly comply with mandatory registration and reporting requirements under the Form-III portal while accommodating foreign nationals.