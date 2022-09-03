3 women robbed of valuables

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city reported three snatching instances in which three women were robbed of mobiles, purse and gold chain. The police arrested two snatchers in one of the incidents. Unidentified miscreants snatched a purse from a woman identified as Rani of Kot Khalsa when she was returning home from a market. The purse contained Rs 2,500. In another case, three unidentified robbers snatched a gold chain from Parmilla of the Rattan Singh Chowk area when she was returning home in the wee hours of Thursday. When she reached near her house on scooter, the accused snatched her gold chain. In the third incident, two snatchers looted a mobile from Geeta Rani, who works as a supervisor in a private hospital. The police nabbed two snatchers, Akashdeep Singh and Gurdev Singh of Kaler village. TNS

Three guest house managers booked

Amritsar: Taking a serious view of violation of certain orders by hotels and guest houses near the Golden Temple, the police have booked managers of these hotels for allegedly violating orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner. The police said they were not maintaining a record of customers staying in their premises. Among those booked include Amritpal Singh, Inderpal Singh and Hardeep Singh. Separate cases under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against them. They were later released on bail.