DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 3 years on, broken sewer cover near Tarn Taran gurdwara awaits repair

3 years on, broken sewer cover near Tarn Taran gurdwara awaits repair

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The broken cover of the sewer manhole. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
Advertisement

The broken cover of a sewer manhole in front of the entrance to Gurdwara Guru Ka Khuh in Tarn Taran has reportedly caused several accidents over the past three years. However, the authorities have yet to repair it despite repeated complaints from local residents.

Bikramjit Singh, a shopkeeper whose shop is near the damaged manhole, said a trolley loaded with paddy had overturned at the spot a few days ago. The trolley was badly damaged, forcing the farmer to call a hydra crane to transfer the paddy to another trolley.

Advertisement

Bikramjit said the broken sewer cover had been causing accidents for the past three years, but the authorities had failed to take corrective action. He added that local residents had repeatedly approached the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council and other officials, urging them to get the cover repaired, but their requests had gone unheeded.

Advertisement

He said devotees began visiting Gurdwara Guru Ka Khuh early in the morning, and the foul smell emanating from the open manhole caused inconvenience to visitors. However, the authorities had taken no steps to address the problem. Dalwinder Singh Naushehra Pannuan, a social worker from Tarn Taran, said they would be forced to stage a protest outside the Municipal Council office if the damaged cover was not repaired soon.

When contacted, Municipal Council Executive Officer Randeep Singh Waraich assured that the sewer cover would be repaired by Tuesday (tomorrow).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts