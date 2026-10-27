3 years on, broken sewer cover near Tarn Taran gurdwara awaits repair

The broken cover of a sewer manhole in front of the entrance to Gurdwara Guru Ka Khuh in Tarn Taran has reportedly caused several accidents over the past three years. However, the authorities have yet to repair it despite repeated complaints from local residents.

Bikramjit Singh, a shopkeeper whose shop is near the damaged manhole, said a trolley loaded with paddy had overturned at the spot a few days ago. The trolley was badly damaged, forcing the farmer to call a hydra crane to transfer the paddy to another trolley.

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Bikramjit said the broken sewer cover had been causing accidents for the past three years, but the authorities had failed to take corrective action. He added that local residents had repeatedly approached the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council and other officials, urging them to get the cover repaired, but their requests had gone unheeded.

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He said devotees began visiting Gurdwara Guru Ka Khuh early in the morning, and the foul smell emanating from the open manhole caused inconvenience to visitors. However, the authorities had taken no steps to address the problem. Dalwinder Singh Naushehra Pannuan, a social worker from Tarn Taran, said they would be forced to stage a protest outside the Municipal Council office if the damaged cover was not repaired soon.

When contacted, Municipal Council Executive Officer Randeep Singh Waraich assured that the sewer cover would be repaired by Tuesday (tomorrow).