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Home / Amritsar / 30-bed ward for prisoners at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

30-bed ward for prisoners at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:43 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Punjab Jail Minister Dr Ravjot Singh during a visit to the new ward for prisoners at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Punjab Jail Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Monday inaugurated a 30-bed ward for prisoners at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here. Set up by the government, it will provide better and more organised healthcare to inmates and under-trials.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ravjot Singh said prisoners and undertrials are also a part of society and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that they receive proper medical care when required. He said the new ward would provide necessary treatment facilities to inmates while ensuring adequate security during their hospital stay.

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The minister said the government was making continuous efforts to strengthen healthcare facilities in jails. Along with physical health, special attention would also be given to the mental health of prisoners. The government was working to make the services of specialist doctors and other necessary healthcare facilities available to inmates, he added.

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Dr Ravjot Singh inspected the newly constructed ward and reviewed the facilities available there. He directed officials to ensure quality treatment, cleanliness and proper security while providing healthcare to prisoners and undertrials.

Later, the minister visited the Amritsar Central Jail to review the facilities and arrangements for prisoners and undertrials.

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During his visit, the minister interacted with inmates and sought feedback on the facilities being provided to them. He listened to their problems and directed officials to address their genuine needs and provide all necessary facilities as per rules.

Dr Ravjot Singh also directed jail officials to maintain strong security arrangements while giving special attention to healthcare, cleanliness, food and other basic facilities for inmates. He said better coordination and proper attention to these areas would help make the functioning of the jail administration effective and smooth.

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