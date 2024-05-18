30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Amritsar, May 17
With two candidates withdrawing their nomination papers today, 30 aspirants have been left in the fray for the 18th Lok Sabha elections for the Amritsar parliamentary constituency, the polling for which is scheduled on June 1.
Among the contestants from 12 main and other political parties, 18 Independents would be trying their luck in the polls. The counting of votes would be held on June 4.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Ghanshyam Thori today allotted election symbols to the contestants.
Over 16.11 lakh voters would seal the fate of 30 candidates on June 1 by exercising their right to franchise in nine Assembly constituencies falling in the Amritsar Lok Sabha segment, Thori said. Out of these voters, over 8.44 lakh are males, 7.64 lakh females and 64 transgender, he added.
Thori said the district administration had set up green polling booths in every constituency where residents coming to vote would be given saplings. He said in Amritsar, 2,134 booths had been set up at 1,122 places. Thori said in every Assembly segment of Amritsar, 10 modern polling booths had been set up where each and every facility would be provided to residents coming to cast their vote.
