30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

  Amritsar
Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

With two candidates withdrawing their nomination papers today, 30 aspirants have been left in the fray for the 18th Lok Sabha elections for the Amritsar parliamentary constituency, the polling for which is scheduled on June 1.

Among the contestants from 12 main and other political parties, 18 Independents would be trying their luck in the polls. The counting of votes would be held on June 4.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Ghanshyam Thori today allotted election symbols to the contestants.

Over 16.11 lakh voters would seal the fate of 30 candidates on June 1 by exercising their right to franchise in nine Assembly constituencies falling in the Amritsar Lok Sabha segment, Thori said. Out of these voters, over 8.44 lakh are males, 7.64 lakh females and 64 transgender, he added.

Thori said the district administration had set up green polling booths in every constituency where residents coming to vote would be given saplings. He said in Amritsar, 2,134 booths had been set up at 1,122 places. Thori said in every Assembly segment of Amritsar, 10 modern polling booths had been set up where each and every facility would be provided to residents coming to cast their vote.

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

