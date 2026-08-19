30 students complete International AI programme

Thirty students of Guru Nanak Dev University have completed an online Artificial Intelligence programme conducted in academic collaboration with the University of Maryland in the United States, in a significant step towards strengthening global academic engagement and preparing students for an AI-driven future.

Advertisement

The students were awarded certificates by Prof. Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, at the Viksit Amritsar AI Leadership Program Graduating Ceremony held at the university.

Advertisement

Conducted jointly by Guru Nanak Dev University, the University of Maryland and Viksit Amritsar, the programme provided students with access to global expertise, emerging technologies and international academic exposure without requiring them to leave Amritsar.

Advertisement

Organised under the theme “Talent is Everywhere. Opportunity Should Be Too”, the initiative emphasised the importance of ensuring that geographical or economic circumstances do not restrict talented students from accessing world-class learning opportunities.

The Vice-Chancellor said the graduation of the first 30-member cohort marked an important beginning towards establishing a long-term platform for global education, AI innovation, industry engagement and enhanced opportunities for Guru Nanak Dev University students.

Advertisement

The initiative showcases the university’s broader vision of connecting local talent with global expertise, while contributing to the developmental needs of Punjab and India, he said.

Addressing the graduating students on “The University’s Vision for Global Education”, Prof. Karamjeet Singh emphasised that universities should remain locally rooted while being globally connected.

He said internationalisation must extend beyond institutional agreements to provide tangible benefits to students through meaningful classroom and learning experiences. He highlighted the transformative impact of AI on education, research, industry, governance and society, stressing the need to equip students to use AI creatively, responsibly and ethically.

The ceremony featured messages from Aruna Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, on U.S.-India educational partnerships, and Taranjit Singh, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who emphasised the growing importance of AI for India’s development and its young population.

From the State of Maryland, Sanjay Rai, Secretary of Higher Education, and senior representatives from the University of Maryland, including Amitabh Varshney and Amy Chester, highlighted the importance of developing AI-related skills and capabilities among young learners.

A student reflection session provided an opportunity for participants to share their learning experiences, aspirations and ideas for contributing to Amritsar, Punjab and India.