30-year-old dies of ‘drug overdose’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 23

A person in Patti allegedly died of drug overdose on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gurpartap Singh Bhola (30), a resident of Bahminawala village.

Bhola’s body was recovered from bushes near an abandoned residential plot. An injection was also recovered from the spot.

The deceased had tied a rope on his arm to locate his veins. Locals said after taking injection, Bhola felt uneasiness.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ranjit Singh said the police had taken the body in their custody.

Rajwinder Kaur, mother of the deceased, said Bhola wanted to join the Armed Forces for which he had given a ransom of Rs 6 lakh to some swindler who neither got him recruited nor returned the money. As a result, he started consuming drugs, she said.