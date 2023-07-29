30-year-old ends life

Phagwara, July 28
A 30-year-old youth committed suicide here on Thursday. Investigating Officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the deceased was identified as Mangat Ram (30), resident of Baloki village.
Rohit, brother of the deceased, told the police that Mangat was mentally upset. He consumed a wrong medicine and died.
The IO said the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, and handed over the body to the family after postmortem.
