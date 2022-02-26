30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 25

A man was shot dead by several armed persons in Dhingra Colony on Ram Tirath Road under Kamboh police station here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Giani (30).

The injured cop who was admitted to the hospital for treatment in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo

While accusing a cop, who had come for investigation, of misbehaviour with a woman in their family and frisking her, the family members and relatives of the deceased held a demonstration at Ram Tirath Road seeking action against the accused cop identified as Head Constable Kulwant Singh on Friday.

The dharna was lifted only after the assurance of SP (D) Manoj Thakur that appropriate action would be taken and the suspects would be arrested in the case. Following a complaint submitted by Balwinder Singh of Dhingra Colony and brother of the victim, the police have booked four persons — Manu, Chini, Rohit and Kakku, all residents of Mahal village, Mithu of Chogwan along with five unidentified persons. No arrest has been made till now.

The SP said the police teams carried out raids and search operations to nab the prime accused in the case. He said the accused along with their family members fled after leaving their homes locked. He said efforts were on to nab them.

Balwinder told the police that the victim was returning home, when the accused intercepted and fired at him. He said an old enmity was the reason behind the murder while the police have failed to nab the suspect.

A case under Sections 302, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against them.

On Friday, the family members of the deceased alleged that following the murder, a cop Kulwant Singh came to the house of the victim and started searching the house besides frisking a woman member in the house.

They also alleged that the police were working under the influence of the accused.

Following information of agitation, SP (D) Manoj Thakur reached the spot and tried convincing them to lift the dharna, while promising appropriate action. He said actually the victim’s family and their supporters manhandled and assaulted a Head Constable, who was deputed at the hospital for further investigation. The cop sustained head and face injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

He said the allegations being made by the people were being verified and appropriate action would be taken.