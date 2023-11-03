30-yr-old dies of suspected drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 2

A man belonging to a poor family died of drug overdose in Chabal area here on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Gursewak Singh (30), son of Pritam Singh of Baghiari village. A lone brother of four sisters, the victim was a truck driver and his father is a daily worker.

Pritam Singh, father of the victim, said as Gurswek Singh had returned home on Wednesday after a tour of a couple of days. In the evening, Gursewak Singh left home saying that he would return home soon. He failed to return till late night. The family searched for him everywhere, but he was found nowhere in the village.

On Thursday morning, the family searched him in the area and got to know that one body was found lying in the common marriage hall near Dode village. Pritam Singh with his family members went to the spot and found it to be that of his son Gursewak Singh.

Pritam Singh said his son died of drug overdose. A case has been filed.

#drug menace #Tarn Taran