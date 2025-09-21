30-yr-old set on fire by pouring petrol

A man who was on way to the Bala Chak grid station (near Amritsar) was set on fire by some mischievous elements quarrelling with each other in Tarn Taran about 10 days ago. The victim, identified as Manjit Singh (30), is a resident of Waras Wala Jatta at Makhu in Ferozepur district.

The victim along with Sandeep Singh, a JE with state-run Powercom, was on way to Bala Chak to unload Powercom material from a vehicle. On the way, he saw two parties quarrelling in front of the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.

Manjit Singh tried to intervene by getting them not to indulge in quarreling, but they in a fit of anger sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze. Manjit Singh was immediately rushed to the Tarn Taran hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Led by a team, ASI Lakhwinder Singh rushed to the spot and collected information.

The police have failed to locate the accused as yet and a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the unknown accused on Friday. The police said the accused are still at large. The condition of Manjit Singh is said to be out of danger.