30-yr-old woman found dead in guest house; paramour booked

A 30-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house room in Amritsar on Thursday, prompting police to register a murder case against her alleged paramour.

The deceased, identified as Veerpal Kaur of Amritsar, was found in room number 104 after the police received an alert call. Inspector Balwinder Singh reached the spot with his team and summoned a forensic unit to examine the room. The police videographed the entire scene before shifting the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, a case was registered on the statement of Veerpal’s brother, Inderjit Singh, alias Sonu. He told the police that Veerpal had married Rasalal Singh seven to eight years ago and the couple had two children. However, she was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Gurmeet Singh, alias Dharma, which had led to frequent disputes with her husband.

Three months ago, the family had brought Veerpal and her children back to their home, where she had been staying since. Inderjit said that on the morning of November 14, Veerpal left around 10 am, saying she was going to collect clothes and belongings from her in-laws’ house, but she did not return.

Later that evening, the family received a phone call informing them that she had been strangled to death and her body was lying in the guest house.

The family has accused Gurmeet Singh, alias Dharma, of murdering her, claiming he too left home the same day and has been missing since. Police teams are carrying out raids to trace and arrest the accused.