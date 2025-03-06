300 cops deployed in search op to tackle drug menace in Amritsar

A massive search operation was carried out by at least 300 police personnel in various areas of Amritsar, including Mustafabad, Ward No. 6, Pandori, Sultanwind, Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta, Tungpai, Rasulpur Kallar areas of the city. The operation aimed to eradicate drug abuse from its roots and tighten the noose around drug traffickers.

Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, Special DGP (Railways), personally reviewed the ongoing search operations in Amritsar. She was accompanied by Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, along with other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the officers emphasised that strict action was being taken against individuals involved in drug trafficking. Additionally, awareness programmes were being conducted at public places, schools, colleges and other educational institutions to educate people about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Efforts were also being made to rehabilitate drug addicts by encouraging them to seek treatment at de-addiction centres, they said.

The officials said, “War against drugs” campaign, which commenced on March 1, 2025, had already yielded significant results. Between March 1 and March 4, the Amritsar Police registered 27 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of 37 drug traffickers. “The seized contraband, includes 9.788 kg of heroin, 2.29 kg of opium, 1,648 intoxicating capsules and pills, Rs 7,84,670 drug money, and five vehicles,” they said.

Besides, from January 1 to February 28, 2025, a total of 59 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, resulting in the arrest of 126 drug traffickers. The seizures during this period include 26. 462 kg of heroin, 5. 3 kg of opium, 372 gm of Ice (Methamphetamine), 24,018 intoxicating capsules and pills, 1,550 injections, Rs 24,66,360 drug money and 14 vehicles, officials said.

Thirteen proclaimed offenders involved in drug-related crimes were also arrested under the NDPS Act, they said. “The Punjab Police remains committed to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring a drug-free society. With increased vigilance, awareness campaigns and stringent action against offenders, the authorities are determined to break the backbone of the drug trade in the state,” officials added.