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Home / Amritsar / 300th martyrdom of Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Wan commemorated

300th martyrdom of Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Wan commemorated

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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A Gurmat function was held at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Wan Tara Singh to mark the occasion. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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On the third day of the four-day 300th anniversary commemoration of the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Ji Wan (Tarn Taran), a grand Gurmat function was held at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Wan Tara Singh today. A large number of Sangat participated in these celebrations. The Dhadi Jathas of Bhai Daljit Singh Vichhoa, Bhai Satpal Singh MA, Bhai Jasbir Singh Valtoha and the Kavishri Jathas of Bhai Gurinderpal Singh Banka, Bhai Satnam Singh Balowali, Bhai Lakhwinder Singh Dardi, Bhai Jassa Singh Maniala etc shared their views related to Sikh history with the Sangat.Similarly, the groups of Hazuri Raagi Bhai Satinderbir Singh, Bhai Kuldeep Singh Anandpuri and Bhai Gurkirat Singh of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib enthralled the Sangat with Gurbani Kirtan. Bhai Sarabjit Singh Ludhiana shared Katha with the Sangat. Regarding the events, the secretary of Dharam Prachar Committee, Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, said that on March 14, a main event will be held at Gurdwara Sahib to commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Ji and other Shaheed Singhs. Apart from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, other personalities of the Sikh community will also participate.Today's events were attended by Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta, Bhai Ajaib Singh Abhishek, Bhai Manjit Singh, Baba Sukha Singh Kar Sewa Sarhali, Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, manager of Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib, Bhai Dharwinder Singh, and the heads of Sikh sects.
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