Rs 30L stolen from house

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 18

Despite the steps taken to check incidents of theft, incidents of petty crime continue unabated in the district. In the latest instance, cash and gold ornaments were stolen from the residence of a Tarn Taran shopkeeper early this week and the thieves also took away a Bullet motor-cycle parked outside a shop near the police station in Bhikhiwind on Tuesday.

The shopkeeper Sanjeev Kumar, in his complaint to the city police, said that the thieves stole cash worth Rs 30 lakh and gold ornaments worth 13 tolas from his residence on the Railway road. There was a naka on the railway road at two points but even then the thieves managed to commit the crime. ASI Paramjit Singh said that a case under Section 457 and 380 of IPC had been registered.

Bike thief arrested

Meanwhile, the Bhikhiwind police managed to arrest one of the two motor-cycle lifters and also arrested the person who had purchased the stolen Bullet motor-cycle. Amandeep Kaur, a school teacher and resident of Ballianwala village said that she had parked her Bullet motor-cycle outside the shop near the police station in Bhikhiwind on Tuesday but found it stolen after some time.

ASI Tasveer Singh said the accused responsible for motor-cycle theft, Rajan Singh Sursingh and Lov alias Manga, had been arrested with the motor-cycle while the third accused involved, Kitu of Dhunn village, was absconding. Police was conducting raids to nab him. A case has been registered.