31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated 31 mobile phones along with other prohibited material, including SIM cards, cigarettes and bidis, from 27 prisoners lodged in the high-security jail premises.

Among the jail inmates booked were notorious drug peddlers nabbed by different agencies, including State Special Operation Cell, Special Narcotics Cell, etc.

This despite the fact that a harmonious call-blocking system already installed in the jail complex to prevent sneaking of mobile phones. Despite taking several other steps like deploying companies of paramilitary forces inside the jail premises, there is no let-up in incidents of seizure of cellphones.

Various intelligence and security agencies have raised the issue with higher authorities. The close proximity of the Central Jail with a densely populated area was one of the reasons for sneaking the prohibited material inside the jail.

The Islamabad police said the accused would be brought on police remand for further investigation to ascertain how they managed to sneak the cellphones inside the jail. Of the 31 mobile phones seized, 14 were touchscreen. The police seized 15 SIM cards, one head phone, 65 bundles of bidies and three packs of cigarettes.

Among those booked were identified as Balraj Singh of Gujjarpura, Ajnala, Rishab Bhatia of Krishna Nagar, Laljit Singh of Mehnia Kohara village, Rubal Singh of Baba Tara Singh village, Jaswinder Singh of Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village, Ritik Malhotra, Satinderpal Singh of 88-foot road, Mandeep Singh of Gurdaspur, Ashok Singh of Jaspal Nagar, Upkar Singh of Boparai Khurd, Harmanpreet Singh of Lashkari Nangal, Narinder Singh, Jasbir Singh of Manawala Kalan, Kuljit Singh of Kirpal Colony, Kulwinder Singh of Ghanshampur, Arwinder Singh of Algo Kalan village, Tarn Taran, Kamal Kumar of New Hargobind Avenue, Lovepreet Singh of Naraingarh, Mukh of Indira Colony, Jhabal road, Sukhraj Singh of Khasa, Bikramjit Singh of Harsha Chhina village, Sukhjinder Singh of Fatehgarh Churian, Manik of Chheharta, Satinder Singh of Fatehgarh Churian Road, Gurjant Singh of Sangatpura village and Mehar Singh of Nangali Bhatha village.

A police official said the seizure was made over a period of time during the recent past. He said a case was registered following a preliminary probe. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered in this connection on Tuesday.