31 fire incidents on Diwali night in Amritsar

On Diwali night, around 31 fire incidents were reported in the city.

As per the Fire and Emergency Services Department, a blanket factory and a truck parked in Majitha were among the major cases, while most incidents involved minor fires in vacant plots and residential areas.

Emergency calls continued to pour in from different parts of the city and its outskirts, with firefighters remaining alert through the night.

According to the department, the cause of several fires was largely garbage, while minor fires broke out in houses.

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In most cases, the flames were brought under control before those could spread and cause major damage.

Dilbagh Singh, Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), said the department had kept its personnel and firefighting equipment ready to respond to any emergency. Teams responded to every call and reached the spots promptly to put out the fires.

He said while some incidents were minor, damage was reported at a few places. However, no major fire was reported during the celebrations.

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He added that firecrackers were not the cause of all incidents. Some fires were triggered by electrical short circuits, while others broke out in garbage dumped in vacant plots.

The blanket factory fire in Verka and the incident involving a truck parked in Majitha were among the major cases.

The department had made elaborate arrangements for Diwali, deploying 23 fire-tenders and 115 fire personnel at strategic locations across the city.

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Dilbagh Singh said the arrangements made in advance and prompt response by the firefighting teams helped prevent any major untoward incident and ensured that loss of life and property was avoided.