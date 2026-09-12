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Home / Amritsar / 31 lok adalat benches to hear 30,000 cases

31 lok adalat benches to hear 30,000 cases

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:20 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jatinder Kaur, holds a meeting with other judicial officials in Amritsar on Friday.
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As many as 31 benches have been constituted in Amritsar district for the National Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday, with around 30,000 cases slated to be taken up for hearing and settlement.

The lok adalat will deal with pending as well as pre-litigation cases, including civil and matrimonial disputes, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, cheque-bounce cases, labour disputes, bank recovery matters, electricity and water bill disputes, revenue cases and compoundable criminal cases.

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District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jatinder Kaur said 25 benches had been constituted at the district headquarters, while three benches would function at Ajnala and two at Baba Bakala Sahib. Besides, separate benches of the Labour Court and Permanent Lok Adalat would hear eligible cases.

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She said efforts would be made to settle maximum cases through mutual consent and amicable settlement. Lok adalats provide a speedy and cost-effective mechanism for resolving disputes without prolonged litigation, she added.

She said an award passed by a lok adalat has the status of a civil court decree and is final and binding on the parties. Court fee is also refunded, wherever applicable, in cases settled through the lok adalat.

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The DLSA has appealed to litigants, advocates and other stakeholders to participate in the National Lok Adalat and utilise the opportunity to resolve their disputes through mutual settlement.

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