32 GNDU students get placements

Amritsar, October 25
Guru Nanak Dev University’s Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement organised a campus placement drive by inviting multinational IT company Amdocs. Thirtytwo students from different courses were offered jobs by the company at an attractive pay package of Rs 6 lakh per annum.
The visiting company conducted an online test, technical and HR interviews of final year students of BTech in
various streams like computer science, computer engineering, electronics, besides MCA. The students belonged to main campus Amritsar as well as the regional campus in Jalandhar.
Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor of GNDU, congratulated the students and faculty members of the university. Dr BS Bajwa, Dean Academic Affairs, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to forge connections with corporate entities, bringing exceptional opportunities to the GNDU community.
Dr KS Kahlon, Registrar of the university, said the high demand for GNDU graduates in the corporate world served as a testament to the facilities and environment at GNDU.
Dr Amit Chopra of the Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement hinted at opportunities with other prestigious companies too across diverse academic disciplines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...