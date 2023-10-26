32 GNDU students get placements

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement organised a campus placement drive by inviting multinational IT company Amdocs. Thirtytwo students from different courses were offered jobs by the company at an attractive pay package of Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The visiting company conducted an online test, technical and HR interviews of final year students of BTech in

various streams like computer science, computer engineering, electronics, besides MCA. The students belonged to main campus Amritsar as well as the regional campus in Jalandhar.

Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor of GNDU, congratulated the students and faculty members of the university. Dr BS Bajwa, Dean Academic Affairs, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to forge connections with corporate entities, bringing exceptional opportunities to the GNDU community.

Dr KS Kahlon, Registrar of the university, said the high demand for GNDU graduates in the corporate world served as a testament to the facilities and environment at GNDU.

Dr Amit Chopra of the Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement hinted at opportunities with other prestigious companies too across diverse academic disciplines.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU