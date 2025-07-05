32-year-old labourer dies in Tarn Taran

A migrant labourer succumbed to injuries at Aima Kalan village falling under the Chabal police station here on Thursday. A week ago, he reportedly fell off the rooftop.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Ramsen (32), son of Gudia of Amva Mohmadpur, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. He had been working as a farm labourer with farmer Raghbir Singh of the village for the last nine years and his wife and two sons, too, were living with him at the residence of the farmer.

Geeta, wife of the victim, said her husband Ramsen fell off the rooftop a week ago, but did not see any doctor or visit any hospital for treatment. On Thursday morning, when his wife called him to wake up, he did not respond. On being checked by her, she found him dead. The family reported the matter to the Chabal police and a report under Section 194 of the BNSS was lodged in this regard and the postmortem was done at the local Civil Hospital on Friday.