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Home / Amritsar / 32-year-old man shot dead at Bhullar village in Amritsar

32-year-old man shot dead at Bhullar village in Amritsar

Old enmity suspected behind murder

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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A 32-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in a late-night incident at Bhullar village falling under Lopoke police station here.

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The deceased, identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Saudia village, was standing at a meat shop around 10.30 pm when the unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on him. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

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Preliminary investigation suggested that there was an old enmity between the attackers and the victim, police officials said, adding they were working on other angle also. The family members have suspicion the involvement of four persons — Randhir Singh and Gurshabad Singh, both residents of Rakh Othian village under Rajasansi police station, and Jagbir Singh and Harpal Singh from Karyial and Dharamkot villages, respectively, under Bhindi Saidan police station.

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A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Lopoke police station. Raids are underway to nab the suspects.

”Efforts were being made to arrest the assailants, while forensic and technical evidence was also being collected to reconstruct the sequence of event,” said Aditya Warrior, Superintendent of Police (investigations), Amritsar rural police.

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