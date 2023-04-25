32-yr-old killed in road accident

Tarn Taran, April 24
Hardev Singh (32), a resident of Dadehar Sahib, died on the spot in a road accident on the main road of Tarn Taran town on Sunday.
The accident occurred when the motorcycle which was being driven by Hardev Singh was hit from the rear by a speeding Swift car. ASI Gurdial Singh from the local city police said the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
