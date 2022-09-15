326 farmers to get machines on subsidy

Amritsar, September 14

The District Agricultural Department has given a nod to 326 farmers for purchasing 392 machines under the Central scheme — Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said the selected beneficiaries were required to buy the machines within the stipulated time and provide the bill receipts to the department after completing all formalities. The subsidy amount would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers after verification, he said.

Dr Gill said individual farmers, farmer groups and panchayats were being provided these machines for management of crop residue in the fields as an alternative to stubble burning. He said farmers could apply on the department’s.